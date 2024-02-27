High-pressure cleaners HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
Robust high-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic: the 3-phase entry-level machine impresses with long service intervals, short cleaning times and a long life.
Our 3-phase entry-level machine HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous, tough use. The robust high-pressure cleaner has a sturdy frame structure, which guarantees optimal protection of the machine. The internal values also know how to impress with durability, all components are designed for a very long life – the powerful crankshaft pump, for example, is equipped with ceramic pistons. The machine also plays to its strengths when it comes to maintenance and service: all relevant parts are easily accessible, the large water input filter is maintenance-friendly and the service intervals are correspondingly long. This not only saves you costs, but also allows you to use the machine efficiently. And, last but not least, its smart operation and flexibility are also impressive. The clever trigger gun storage with automatic shutdown of the machine, as well as the option to place the high-pressure cleaner on the ground and mount it on the wall, make working with this machine very comfortable.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting and reliable4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
Robust and secureRobust tubular frame construction guarantees optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Maintenance-friendlyExcellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
- The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
- Practical trigger gun storage with auto off function (Total Stop optional).
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 160 / 7 - 16
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|220 / 22
|Connected load (kW)
|4.3
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|61.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|73
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|625 x 500 x 360
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Stainless steel spray lance: 100 mm
- Power nozzle
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.