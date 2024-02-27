High-pressure cleaners HD 13/18-4 S Classic
The robust HD 13/18-4 S Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner is made for tackling tough jobs day in day out. Super Class in every way: extreme power for reliable cleaning results.
The HD 13/18-4 S Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has been designed for daily use in tough conditions and never fails to impress with its extreme power. It stands out from the crowd with its solid construction and its robust steel frame. It is easy and intuitive to set up, and quick and hassle-free to operate. All the important parts can be accessed quickly and easily. The Super Class high pressure cleaner is fitted with the Classic high-pressure gun for machines in the HD Classic range.It also has a premium EASY!Lock quick-release fastener. This makes it five times quicker to set up and put away, saving you time and hassle. An integrated water filter reliably protects the high pressure pump from dirt particles and contaminants, thereby extending the machine's service life. A powerful crankshaft pump and hard-wearing materials are the backbone of the high pressure cleaner: with a cylinder head made from brass and pistons with ceramic sleeves. The pressure can be adjusted as necessary on the pump. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system for long-lasting and reliable operation.
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust steel frame with large wheels for maximum portabilityProtects the machine even in adverse conditions. Simple and convenient to transport. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy and intuitive to operate.
Clear machine design
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system
- Long service life and low maintenance costs.
- Combines efficient water cooling with a robust air cooling system for maximum cooling output even in fluctuating ambient temperatures and water temperatures.
- Compact design for maximum portability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 376 - 424 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 - 1300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 180
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|240 / 2.4
|Connected load (kW)
|8.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|075
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|68
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|75.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 637 x 1060
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Cleaning cladding and concrete moulding in the construction sector
- Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.