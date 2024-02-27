High-pressure cleaners HD 17/14-4 S Plus
The HD 17/14-4 S Plus, an upright cold water high-pressure cleaner, is equipped with an EASY!Force high-pressure gun and Servo Control for pressure and water flow regulation.
Just as tough as your demands: the robust and durable HD 17/14-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive was developed for daily use in tough conditions. Its impressive washing performance – with a flow volume of around 1,700 litres per hour at a working pressure of 140 bar – impresses even our most discerning customers. The space-saving, upright construction style and the large rubber-tyred wheels guarantee very good manoeuvrability over bumps and stairs, as well as on rough terrain. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Equipped witha pressure switch control, the machine automatically switches off as soon as the trigger gun is no longer activated. Accessories can be stored in a separate nozzle compartment so that they do not get lost.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Proven Kärcher quality4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
For increased safetyIntegrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Outstanding mobility
- Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
- Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|650 - 1700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|154 / 15.4
|Connected load (kW)
|9.4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|72.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|78.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 500 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Motor protection electronics with LED display
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Application areas
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Vehicle cleaning
- Unit cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.