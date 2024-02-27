High-pressure cleaners HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
Thanks to the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and Servo Control, the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style offers a high level of working convenience.
Convenient operation – even under the toughest conditions: the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive impresses with a wide range of sophisticated solutions. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With an outstanding washing performance, with a flow volume of 1,700 litres per hour (at a working pressure of 140 bar), it fulfils all the demands of powerful cleaning. Even at full power, the spray lance is still rotatable through 360°. The upright construction style means it is not just space-saving, it also gives the machine surprising agility and manoeuvrability over bumps and stairs, as well as on rough terrain. And last but not least, the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus is equipped with a pressure switch control, which switches the machine off when the trigger gun is no longer activated.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Proven Kärcher quality4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
Hose storageWith bearings on both sides, for 20 m pressure hose. Hose guide passes under machine for high resistance to tipping. For fast, convenient fitting and removal.
For increased safety
- Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring.
- Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Outstanding mobility
- Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
- Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|650 - 1700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|154 / 15.4
|Connected load (kW)
|9.4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|76
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|82
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 500 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Motor protection electronics with LED display
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Application areas
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Vehicle cleaning
- Unit cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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