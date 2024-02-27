Powerful, heated HDS 1000 Be high-pressure cleaner for tough, continuous use wherever there is no power connection available. The robust Honda petrol engine with convenient electric start and automatic speed reduction during work breaks ensures maximum independence, and the sturdy frame which protects the components is designed for crane and forklift loading. All components are made from high-quality materials. The high-pressure pump, for example, is equipped with a brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves and chrome-nickel-coated stainless steel pistons. Pioneering new developments like the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are included as standard. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The integrated pressure and water flow regulation via Servo Control directly on the high-pressure gun allows optimal adjustment to different cleaning tasks.