High-pressure cleaners HDS 5/12 C
The HDS 5/12 C hot water high-pressure cleaner with single-phase motor is our entry-level model in the HDS Compact class. With economical eco!efficiency mode and easy single-button operation.
Uniquely economical and user-friendly: the HDS 5/12 C hot water high-pressure cleaner is our entry-level model in the hot water Compact class. Thanks to our eco!efficiency mode, the machine with single-phase motor is extremely economical and efficient, and is therefore kind both on the environment and on your wallet. It also offers many other impressive details. With the easy operating concept with central single-button operation and convenient handling ensured by the extra large wheels and steering roller, even entry-level users will quickly get to grips with the machine. The hard-wearing chassis can withstand even heavy-duty use and is fitted with integrated tanks for cleaning agents and fuel. The machine also features an in-built accessory compartment for tools and nozzles, as well as hose and power cord storage. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force ofthe high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|120 / 12
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|2.9
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|3.2
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|2.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|92
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|100.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.