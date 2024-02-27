High-pressure cleaners HDS 7/16 C
The 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 7/16 C in the compact class with eco!efficiency mode and many other practical functions.
The powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 7/16 C from the HDS compact class has a clever single-button operation as well as large wheels and a steering roller/castor, which make handling and transport very easy for the user. Superior equipment and the extremely efficient and environment-friendly operation thanks to eco!efficiency mode characterise this machine. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. Tanks for cleaning agent and fuel are protected in the hard-wearing chassis that also permits tougher applications. Accessories, nozzles and tools can be easily stowed in the practical storage compartments.allows more heavy-duty use. Accessories, nozzles and tools can be stored easily in the practical storage compartments.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. Tanks for cleaning agent, calcification protection and fuel can be conveniently filled from outside without opening the hood.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|270 - 660
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|4.7
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|4.1
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|3.3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|106
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|114.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.