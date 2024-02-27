The powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 7/16 C from the HDS compact class has a clever single-button operation as well as large wheels and a steering roller/castor, which make handling and transport very easy for the user. Superior equipment and the extremely efficient and environment-friendly operation thanks to eco!efficiency mode characterise this machine. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. Tanks for cleaning agent and fuel are protected in the hard-wearing chassis that also permits tougher applications. Accessories, nozzles and tools can be easily stowed in the practical storage compartments.allows more heavy-duty use. Accessories, nozzles and tools can be stored easily in the practical storage compartments.