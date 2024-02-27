Easy to use, clever ergonomic design, economical and powerful during operation: the HDS 8/17 C hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with its equipment and performance. The operating and mobility concept of the 3-phase machine with the intuitive single-button operation, large, robust wheels and the steering roller/castor facilitate handling and transport. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The unique eco!efficiency mode from Kärcher protects your wallet and the environment. Numerous other functions, such as practical storage compartments for accessories and tools or the tanks for cleaning agent and fuel integrated directly in the robust chassis provide maximum comfort and safety for the user.