The HDS 8/18-4 C Classic is the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in our HDS Compact class. The three-phase machine with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor offers everything you could expect when it comes to ease of use, ergonomics and efficient use of resources. Users will be impressed by features like the simple single-button operation and the high level of mobility provided by the large wheels and steering roller. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The hard-wearing chassis ensures optimum safety, as the tanks for cleaning agents and fuel are securely integrated. Handy storage compartments for accessories and toolscomplete the wide range of features offered by the HDS 8/18-4 C Basic.