Whether it is for tough cleaning applications in agriculture, on construction sites, in the automotive or transport industry: Our mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic impresses with great reliability, robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. A very sturdy pipe frame ensures the best possible protection of the machine against external impacts while the powerful crankshaft pump guarantees very good cleaning results. The 30-litre fuel pump enables very long cleaning applications with hot water – particularly resource-friendly and economical thanks to the eco!efficiency mode. All key components are very easy to access and service thanks to the open design.