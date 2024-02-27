High-pressure cleaners HDS 9/20-4 Classic
The hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic impresses with robustness, reliability and a very good price-performance ratio. With sturdy pipe frame and crankshaft pump.
Whether it is for tough cleaning applications in agriculture, on construction sites, in the automotive or transport industry: Our mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic impresses with great reliability, robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. A very sturdy pipe frame ensures the best possible protection of the machine against external impacts while the powerful crankshaft pump guarantees very good cleaning results. The 30-litre fuel pump enables very long cleaning applications with hot water – particularly resource-friendly and economical thanks to the eco!efficiency mode. All key components are very easy to access and service thanks to the open design.
Features and benefits
Very reliable and robust
- Powerful crankshaft pump for top cleaning results.
- Robust pipe frame for protection against external impacts on the machine.
- With proven safety technology from Kärcher for trouble-free work.
Efficient burner engineering
- High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life.
- Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank.
Very mobile design
- Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
- With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|900
|Working pressure (bar)
|200
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|up to 80
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|5.9
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|30
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|147.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|153.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|880 x 700 x 900
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 850 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Dry-running protection
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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