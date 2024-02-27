High-pressure cleaners HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW

On our HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner, innovative boiler insulation reduces the power consumption of the electrically heated machine (12 kW) in the stand-by mode by 40%.

Greasy and oily dirt is most effectively tackled with high temperatures. The HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a maximum work temperature of 85°C, making it optimally equipped for such tasks, with a sustained temperature of 45°C made possible thanks to Servo Control and integrated high-speed heating chamber. The innovative equipment features of the electrically heated machine also include the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HDS E 8/16-4 M also impresses with outstanding energy efficiency. This is ensured, amongst other things, by thenew high-quality boiler insulation, which reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, and the patented eco!efficiency mode which allows the machine to work automatically in economical 60°C operation.

Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
  • Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
  • Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Particularly﻿﻿ high work temperature﻿﻿﻿
  • Large water reservoir (max. 85°C).
  • Up to 30 °C in continuous operation
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo Control
  • For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 300 - 760
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 30 - max. 85
Connected load (kW) 17.5
Power cable (m) 5
Heating output (kW) 12
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 119.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 130.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1330 x 750 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Exhaust-free electric heating
  • Control bar with display light
  • Pressure cut-off
  • 2 Detergent tanks
  • Servo Control
Application areas
  • Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas
