Greasy and oily dirt is most effectively tackled with high temperatures. The HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a maximum work temperature of 85°C, making it optimally equipped for such tasks, with a sustained temperature of 45°C made possible thanks to Servo Control and integrated high-speed heating chamber. The innovative equipment features of the electrically heated machine also include the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HDS E 8/16-4 M also impresses with outstanding energy efficiency. This is ensured, amongst other things, by thenew high-quality boiler insulation, which reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, and the patented eco!efficiency mode which allows the machine to work automatically in economical 60°C operation.