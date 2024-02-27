Where exhaust gases are undesirable or even legally prohibited, our electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaners are the machines of choice. With a heating output of 36 kW, the HDS E 8/16-4 M is the most powerful machine in its class and yet extremely energy efficient at the same time. This efficiency is made possible by, amongst other things, our patented eco!efficiency mode, which reduces the work temperature from the maximum 85°C to 60°C, as well as the new boiler insulation, which reduces the power consumption of the machine by 40% in stand-by mode. The high work temperature of up to 85°C is especially advantageous for greasy and oily dirt, where a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to Servo Control. Further innovations from Kärcher, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make work easy for operators and users: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.