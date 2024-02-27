High-pressure cleaners HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
The entry-level machine in the Super class of hot water high-pressure cleaners: HDS 11/18-4 Basic. With 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, two cleaning agent tanks and service electronics.
Environmentally-friendly and powerful entry-level machine in the Super class of hot water high-pressure cleaners: thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, precise cleaning agent dosing unit, service switch for water hardness regulation and optimised burner engineering, the HDS 11/18-4 S Basic offers economical operation and at the same time outstanding cleaning results. It is primarily the outstanding pump efficiency, patented nozzle technology, built-in ceramic pistons and turbo blower that make all of this possible. The sophisticated operating concept with intuitive control panel and LED displays ensures easy handling, while two steering rollers, large rubber-tyred wheels and the ergonomic push handles also make transport of the machine much easier. Servicing can also be carried out with the minimum of fuss, as all of the relevant components are easily accessible and all of the important operating data are easily retrievable.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Machine operational data (duration of use and required service intervals) can be retrieved.
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Storage
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
- Within easy reach for left-handed/right-handed operators and ideal for two-spray lance operation.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|550 - 1100
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|5.9
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|160.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|172.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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