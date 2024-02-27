The heated HDS 2000 Super high-pressure cleaner was designed for high area performance and tackling the toughest dirt. The two 4-pole electric motors drive two 3-piston axial pumps, which produce a water flow of 1,800 l/h at a pressure of 180 bar. The high power of the HDS 2000 Super makes it possible to work with two spray lances at the same time. In spite of its extraordinary power, the HDS 2000 Super is a mobile machine which is easy to move thanks to the large wheels and the two steering rollers. The two high-pressure pumps are fitted with ceramic pistons and brass cylinder head. Two integrated water fine filters protect the pumps against impurities in the water. As a special technical feature, this machine also makes it possible to switch the admixture of chemicals on and off from the trigger gun. The electronics system records all relevant operating data, displays the main error sources and indicates the required services. The right rotation direction of the electric motor is also checked and can be easily corrected if necessary with the standard polarity inverter switch.