Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22
Deduster ID 130/22 Z22 suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Mobile, torque-operated, robust.
Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in potentially explosive Zone 22 environments, the ID 130/22 Z22 mobile industrial deduster impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.
Features and benefits
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs.
- Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
DGUV certificate H3 for wood dust
- H3 certificate applies when using the machine with DN 120.
- Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|369 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|25 / 2.5
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|164
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|168
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 790 x 1580
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)