Industrial dedusters

For the effective collection of suspended particles Suspended particles can vary greatly: fine dust, hazardous dust, fine swarf and all kinds of abrasion. In many industries the continuous extraction of process dusts from metals, glass, stone, textile fibres, agricultural products or chemicals directly in the process is essential. Our industrial dedusters reliably capture suspended particles, even in large quantities, in continuous operation 24/7 directly at connected machining centres or filling plants.