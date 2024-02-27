The IVR-L 100/30: a durable and powerful industrial vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry. The robust design ensures the vacuum cleaner has a long service life despite the toughest industrial applications. The 3-shift side channel blower of the IVR-L 100/30 is designed for shift operation. This also makes the machine suitable for stationary applications in production. When vacuuming liquids, the current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. The collecting container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated from a standing position.