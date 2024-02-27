A powerful two-turbine solution with a rated input power of 2.4 kW makes the IVR-L 200/24-2 Tc Dp AC-powered liquid and swarf vacuum perfect for vacuuming large quantities of oil, as well as cooling emulsions and swarf. The durable pocket filter used with welded seams is washable and keeps the mobile vacuum's suction power constantly high, while an optional strainer basket effectively separates liquid and solid suction media. The emptying system with a tilting chassis enables safe emptying by tilting using minimal force with a roll-off mechanism. It is also possible to use a forklift for emptying. Liquids are drained from the 200 l container by simply detaching the drain hose with a filling level indicator. The integrated, continuously adjustable barrel pump makes it possible to significantly speed up the liquid draining process up to a height difference of 6 metres. Low operating noise is guaranteed by a sound-damped drive unit and the effective exhaust silencer.