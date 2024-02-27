With a motor rating of 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 40/12-1 is an entry-level machine into the world of vacuuming liquids and/or shavings. The IVR-L 40/12-1 is the smallest liquid vacuum in the IVR-L range. This quality vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids, for example coolants, lubricant emulsions, water or oil containing metal shavings. The shavings can be collected in a swarf basket. The vacuumed liquid is recirculated via the drainage pipe. Drainage can also be carried out using a tilting chassis on request. The current filling level can be easily seen at any time on the drainage pipe. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head makes for comfortable vacuuming in all directions without the suction hose getting tangled. The integrated mechanical fill-level cut-off protects the vacuum cleaner from overfill.