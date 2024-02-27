Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
The IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum is a compact, entry-level machine with tilting chassis for vacuuming liquids and/or shavings in the metal processing industry.
The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricant emulsions, water or oil containing solids (e.g. metal shavings). The vacuumed shavings can be collected in a swarf basket whilst the liquid component is recirculated using a drainage pipe. The option for drainage to be carried out using a tilting chassis is also available. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Vacuuming is controlled by a 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. This allows dirt around the vacuum cleaner to be easily and conveniently vacuumed without the pipes getting tangled. An integrated mechanical fill-level cut-off function protects the vacuum cleaner from overfill. At 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or shavings.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassisSophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
Reliable overfill protectionA float effectively prevents overfilling of the collection container. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
- Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|59 / 212.4
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.25
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|40
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|40
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|41
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|742 x 500 x 1100
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no