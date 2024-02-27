Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc

The IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum is a compact, entry-level machine with tilting chassis for vacuuming liquids and/or shavings in the metal processing industry.

The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricant emulsions, water or oil containing solids (e.g. metal shavings). The vacuumed shavings can be collected in a swarf basket whilst the liquid component is recirculated using a drainage pipe. The option for drainage to be carried out using a tilting chassis is also available. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Vacuuming is controlled by a 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. This allows dirt around the vacuum cleaner to be easily and conveniently vacuumed without the pipes getting tangled. An integrated mechanical fill-level cut-off function protects the vacuum cleaner from overfill. At 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or shavings.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc: Ergonomic tilting chassis
Ergonomic tilting chassis
Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc: Reliable overfill protection
Reliable overfill protection
A float effectively prevents overfilling of the collection container. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying.
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc: High robustness, flexibility and modularity
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
  • Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
  • Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
  • Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 59 / 212.4
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 230 / 23
Container capacity (l) 65
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 1.2
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Main filter dust class L
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0.25
Weight without accessories (kg) 40
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 40
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 41
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 742 x 500 x 1100

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
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