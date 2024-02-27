Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 (H)

Three-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 100/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials. 

For large quantities of vacuumed material, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our three-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever with transmission. Includes H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
Equipped for dust class H for high occupational safety
Mobile stainless steel container
  • The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Fitted with three blower motors
  • Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 222 / 799
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3.6
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2.2
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 3.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 81
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 83
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1020 x 680 x 1890

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 (H)
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 (H)
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 (H)
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 (H)
Videos
Application areas
  • For large quantities of hazardous dust
Accessories
INFORMATION

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