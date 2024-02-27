Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2
Dual-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials. With dust class M star filter.
Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The filter container and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.
Features and benefits
2 blower motors
- High suction power and robustness.
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|106 / 381.6
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22.5
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For smaller quantities of solid matter and dust