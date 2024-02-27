Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our 3-motor, middle-class IVM 60/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. Includes a certified H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation. The machine is certified according to dust class H.