The IVR 100/40-Pp Sc industrial vacuum cleaner with multi-stage compressed-air drive generates an extremely high vacuum. As a result, dust and even paste-like substances can be conveyed over longer distances. The pneumatic vacuum is equipped with a highly effective pocket filter, which also reliably filters fine dust. The pocket filter is available in a 1.75 m² version. Polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose ensure emptying produces minimal dust. The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also ensures easy resumption of work.