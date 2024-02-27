Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc
The IVR 100/40 Sc offers a high filling volume with, at the same time, a small floor space. Suitable for vacuuming combustible dusts. For installation in non-explosive areas.
The super compact class for use in non-explosive areas! Despite its high filling volume, the IVR 100/40 Sc has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for use in production halls with restricted space. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system enables reliable collection of fine, even combustible dust. A pressure compensation hose and downholder ensure low-dust vacuuming directly into a disposal bag. The container is connected to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated in a convenient, upright position. The noise generated by the machine is at a comfortable level thanks to the integrated muffler. The robust design and non-wearing side channel blower guarantee a long service life – even in continuous industrial use.
Features and benefits
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 495
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|140 / 14
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|4.7
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|184
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|200
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|910 x 760 x 2270
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no