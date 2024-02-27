Featuring a dust class L filter system for safely vacuuming fine and coarse swarf and dust, sand or blasting abrasive, the torque-operated, robust and low-maintenance IVR 100/60 Ef industrial vacuum cleaner is impressive in tough industrial applications. Its durable, washable pocket filter and filter cleaning using a manual shaking mechanism ensure constantly high suction power. The powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) for high vacuums guarantees maximum suction power, while the low-maintenance motor with a rated input power of 6 kW is designed specially for continuous use. For added convenience when emptying the industrial vacuum cleaner, which can be used for stationary or mobile applications, there is a discharge flap that can be used with a lift truck with no need to remove the drive head. Another user-friendly feature is the low operating noise. The suction waste can also be emptied manually at a customer-specific emptying site.