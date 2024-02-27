Industrial vacuums IVR 100/75-Pp Ef
IVR 100/75-Pp Ef vacuum cleaner for grey iron and sand: an industrial vacuum with compressed air drive. Thanks to the discharge flap, the pneumatic vacuum cleaner can dispose of heavy media in underfloor conveyors or skips.
The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef industrial vacuum is a grey iron and sand vacuum cleaner featuring a pocket filter. The machine has a manually operated discharge flap to take the hard work out of emptying heavy media into underfloor conveyors or skips. The drive does not have to be removed in the process. Plus, the chassis can be picked up by a forklift and transported by crane. The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef has been specially developed to pick up heavy media such as sand, grey iron or blasting abrasive, and is used in foundries, for example.
Features and benefits
Convenient and time-saving emptying option using a crane
- Crane eyes enable safe grabbing and emptying by crane.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular operation of the shaking lever ensures constant suction power.
- Unrivalled effective manual filter cleaning thanks to reinforcement lattice in every filter bag.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Low-noise operation
- Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|203 / 732
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|500 / 50
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|7.5
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55 - 80
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|123
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|146
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|972 x 714 x 1629