Industrial vacuums IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me
Powerful IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me industrial vacuum cleaner for fine dust applications. Ideally suited for maintenance cleaning in workshops and production halls.
Extra-low and compact entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me for the metalworking industry. The robust design and the small footprint of the vacuum cleaner ensure a long service life in tough day-to-day operations in industrial settings. With two powerful bypass motors, the machine is ideal for maintenance cleaning in workshops or production halls. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with large filter area (1.4 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensures reliable pickup of fine dusts. The stainless steel collection tank is connected to the vacuum cleaner by means of a practical and easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. The intelligent sound-damping reduces the operating noise without compromising on performance. Thanks to high-quality wheels and small dimensions, the IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me impresses with superb portability and maximum versatility.
Features and benefits
High-quality stainless steel collection containerVery easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|100 / 360
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|35
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|53
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|53
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|740 x 580 x 1105
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no