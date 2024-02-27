The IVR 40/15 Sc, with its non-wearing side channel blower, is ideal for tough, continuous use in non-explosive production areas. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) impresses with a large filter area (1.75 m²), effective filter cleaning and a cyclone-like pre-separation system. This means fine and even combustible dusts can be reliably picked up. The container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a practical set-down mechanism. Thanks to the integrated muffler, the noise is kept to a pleasantly low level. Thanks to its robust design, the industrial vacuum cleaner impresses with a long service life, and takes the toughest industrial applications in its stride.