Industrial vacuums IVR 40/15 Sc
The IVR 40/15 Sc: Industrial vacuum cleaner for long work cycles. Vacuums up fine, combustible dusts in production areas and on machines. For installation in non-explosive areas.
The IVR 40/15 Sc, with its non-wearing side channel blower, is ideal for tough, continuous use in non-explosive production areas. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) impresses with a large filter area (1.75 m²), effective filter cleaning and a cyclone-like pre-separation system. This means fine and even combustible dusts can be reliably picked up. The container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a practical set-down mechanism. Thanks to the integrated muffler, the noise is kept to a pleasantly low level. Thanks to its robust design, the industrial vacuum cleaner impresses with a long service life, and takes the toughest industrial applications in its stride.
Features and benefits
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 1.5 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|58 / 210
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|113
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|113
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|890 x 670 x 1560
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no