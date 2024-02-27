The IVR 40/30 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner for use in non-explosive areas has a non-wearing side channel blower, making it ideal for continuous use in production settings. The reliable pickup of fine and even combustible types of dust is guaranteed by an internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²), effective filter cleaning, and a cyclone-like pre-separation system. The container has an easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. Thanks to the integrated muffler, the operating noise is reduced to a minimum. The robust design promises a long service life – even in tough industrial daily operation.