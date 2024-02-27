A powerful yet energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2), the direct-drive, low-maintenance motor and the efficient dust class M filter system are the main features of the IVR 50/15 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner. Its robust and service-friendly design, portable application options and suitability for continuous operation in three shifts make it ideal for tough applications in non-explosive industrial settings. With a rated input power of 1.5 kW and a 50 l container, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming smaller quantities of fine swarf and combustible or hazardous types of dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The container can be emptied easily by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. A washable, durable pocket filter with welded seams and a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning guarantee a high suction power at all times, while the sound-damped drive unit keeps noise levels low during operation.