Industrial vacuums IVR 50/15 Sc
IVR 50/15 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner for safely vacuuming hazardous and combustible dust. 3-phase AC operation. For installation in non-explosive areas.
A powerful yet energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2), the direct-drive, low-maintenance motor and the efficient dust class M filter system are the main features of the IVR 50/15 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner. Its robust and service-friendly design, portable application options and suitability for continuous operation in three shifts make it ideal for tough applications in non-explosive industrial settings. With a rated input power of 1.5 kW and a 50 l container, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming smaller quantities of fine swarf and combustible or hazardous types of dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The container can be emptied easily by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. A washable, durable pocket filter with welded seams and a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning guarantee a high suction power at all times, while the sound-damped drive unit keeps noise levels low during operation.
Features and benefits
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 1.5 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|58 / 210
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|139
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|157.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|855 x 760 x 1675
Application areas
- For small quantities of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For smaller quantities of fine swarf and dust