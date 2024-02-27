The IVR 50/30 Sc (H) is a robust, manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner which is suitable for smaller quantities of combustible and carcinogenic dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). It features dust class H filter engineering and a powerful, energy-efficient (IE2) side channel blower for high vacuums. The continuous, low-noise, three-shift operation of the vacuum cleaner is driven by a three-phase and low-maintenance motor with a rated input power of 3.0 kW. A durable, washable pocket filter and a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning ensure constantly high suction power. The 50 l container can be emptied by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag – included in the scope of supply – with an integrated closing mechanism for guaranteed low-dust emptying and safe disposal. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for use in non-explosive areas.