Industrial vacuums IVR 50/40 Sc
With a 50 l container capacity, the IVR 50/40 Sc is ideal for vacuuming smaller quantities of combustible and hazardous dust in continuous use in non-explosive areas.
Driven by a low-wear and low-maintenance motor suitable for continuous operation and a rated input power of 4 kW, the quiet three-phase AC powered IVR 50/40 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner impresses by safely vacuuming fine swarf and combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) dust. An ergonomic set-down trolley and a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose make it possible to safely and conveniently empty the 50 l rolling container without producing large amounts of dust. The energy-efficient (IE2) yet powerful side channel blower with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums and the sophisticated dust class M filter system guarantee safe vacuuming in non-explosive areas on an industrial scale. Thanks to the washable, durable pocket filter and a manual shaking mechanism for simple filter cleaning, suction power is guaranteed to be kept high at all times. In addition to stationary operation, a manoeuvrable chassis provides maximum flexibility in terms of where to use the machine.
Features and benefits
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 4 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 495
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|140 / 14
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|4.7
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|164
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|164
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|855 x 760 x 1795
Videos
Application areas
- For small quantities of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For smaller quantities of fine swarf and dust