The IVR-B 20/8 industrial vacuum cleaner is perfect for demanding applications in the metal- and plastics-processing industry. Its particularly low and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. Thanks to the powerful cartridge filter and the high-quality stainless steel container, punchings, swarf and dust can be safely and reliably vacuumed up without any difficulty. The durable side channel blower also guarantees continuous use, e.g. in production lines, whilst an effective muffler reduces the operating noise to a minimum. In addition, the usual components were deliberately omitted in the design of the machine in order to guarantee easy operation and keep the maintenance effort very low.