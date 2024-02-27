Industrial vacuums IVR-B 30/15
Small, powerful IVR-B 30/15 build-in unit with stainless steel container and side channel blower. Versatile use. Perfect for press remnants, shavings or coarse dust.
The IVR-B 30/15 is a low and compact industrial vacuum which is perfect for use in the metalworking and plastics processing industry. The high-quality stainless steel container withstands the toughest conditions. Press remnants, shavings and dust can be reliably vacuumed with the cartridge filter. Unnecessary vacuum components were deliberately omitted in the design of the machine. The result is a vacuum cleaner that is very easy to operate and extremely low maintenance. The durable side channel blower guarantees continuous use without any problems (e.g. in production lines). An effective silencer lowers the volume to a pleasant minimum.
Features and benefits
Compact dimensionsThe compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications. Easy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines. Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Freestanding stainless steel collection containerThe collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine. Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerCompact machine with 1.5 kW rated input power for vacuuming solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
- For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
- Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|58 / 210
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|52
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|52
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|810 x 575 x 520