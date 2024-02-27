Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40
The basic model in our super-class industrial vacuum range: the IVS 100/40 with 4 kW side channel blower, M-approved star filter and horizontal filter shaker with mechanical gearbox.
The horizontal filter shaker with mechanical gearbox is one of the most striking features of our IVS 100/40 super-class industrial vacuum with three-phase motor and 4 kW side channel blower. This integrated mechanical gearbox ensures targeted power transmission and thus consistently good filter cleaning results, regardless of how much force is applied by the user. This metered transmission of power also helps to extend the service life of the large star filter. A corrosion-resistant 100-litre stainless steel container picks up large quantities of solids, while its convenient set-down mechanism facilities emptying for the user. There are various secure storage options for accessories directly on the machine.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filterFor safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|175 / 17.5
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|4.2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|130
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|142.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 771 x 1470
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no