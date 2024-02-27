An integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags is just one of the standard equipment details of our IVS 100/55 Lp super-class industrial vacuum. This disposal system enables the virtually dust-free disposal of large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts easily collected by this vacuum cleaner. This performance is based in particular on a 5.5 kW side channel blower, the large 16-pleated star filter approved for dust class M and the reliable highly efficient (IE2) three-phase motor. Despite this high output, the vacuum cleaner can also be easily operated at a conventional 16-amp industrial power socket and used continuously. The filter is shaken horizontally and has a gearbox which enables targeted power transmission. The filter is therefore always cleaned with the same excellent results regardless of how much force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stowed directly on the machine so that they are not lost, while an optional remote control which can switch the vacuum cleaner on and off from a distance of up to 30 m is available as required.