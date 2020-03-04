Meat, poultry and fish processing

Cleanliness without compromise

Being thorough, fulfilling hygiene requirements and time are what counts when cleaning in abattoirs. And this is no easy task given the stubborn dirt such as blood, fats and proteins.

Hygiene starts in the delivery area. Use our hot water high-pressure cleaners and 80 °C hot water here. Cleaning with hot rather than cold water at the same pressure is far more effective, as proteins, fats and oils are also removed. You achieve better cleaning results with hot water at the same pressure and save up to 35 % in working time, while also significantly reducing the amount of germs using little or no disinfectant and protecting the environment. Our hot water high-pressure cleaners can raise the water temperature to as much as 155 °C in the steam stage.