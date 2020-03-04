Production of dairy products

Hygienic and germ-free

Dairy products are particularly susceptible to contamination. Professional cleaning and disinfection are indispensable in all areas in dairies.

Ensure cleanliness and hygiene with our system solutions for the professional, complete cleaning of milk tankers, with the outside being cleaned by commercial vehicle washes with specific cleaning agents and environmentally friendly water treatment systems. Our TB commercial vehicle wash is reliable, economical and flexible, while the system offers you durable, low-maintenance technology, unlimited modularity and easy operation. For interior cleaning, you have at your disposal our modular system with customer-specific spray heads and subsequent drying, thus reducing your cleaning time and downtime.