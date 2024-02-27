Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic
The emission-free, battery powered KM 120/250 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper. Perfect for use in noise-sensitive inside and outside areas. For impressively good sweeping results.
The electric drive in our KM 120/250 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper not only allows emission-free use inside and outside, it is also responsible for the machine's very low operating noise. It is thereby particularly suited to applications in noise-sensitive areas. However, its robust design, the pocket filter with vibration motor for cleaning, the large waste container with convenient hydraulic high container emptying and the resistant solid rubber tyres also make the machine ideal for harsh applications in very dusty environments. Construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries can benefit significantly from the machine's outstanding performance. The brushes, which adapt perfectly to the ground surface, effortlessly pick up coarse and fine waste. Lastly, the high level of user-, maintenance- and service-friendliness makes this successful concept a practical one.
Features and benefits
Robust design of the machine for safe workPermits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motorThe large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingSimple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
- Excellent sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Simple and safe emptying of waste.
- Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|36 / 5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Working width (mm)
|900
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1500
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3.5
|Waste container (l)
|250
|Climbing ability (%)
|14
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|750
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|750
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2082 x 1250 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites