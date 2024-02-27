Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R LPG Classic
The eco-friendly gas operation (LPG) of our KM 120/250 R LPG Classic industrial sweeper also means that it can be used inside. With fully hydraulic drive and sweeping system.
Our first industrial sweeper in the Classic range, featuring eco-friendly, low-emission and economic gas operation (LPG): the KM 120/250 R LPG Classic is therefore also suitable for use indoors, although it naturally also demonstrates its strengths outdoors. Thanks to its robustness and various equipment features, it is also optimally prepared for even the harshest conditions in extremely dusty environments. Its brushes adapt perfectly to the ground surface and ensure optimum cleaning results, while the clever dustpan principle effortlessly removes fine and coarse waste equally effectively, preventing the dispersion of dust. The basic equipment also includes a resistant pocket filter with vibration motor for cleaning the filter, along with a large waste container with convenient hydraulic high container emptying. Ideal for use in construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries.
Features and benefits
Robust design of the machine for safe workPermits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motorThe large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingSimple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
- Excellent sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Simple and safe emptying of waste.
- Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyres
- High agility and simple handling also in confined spaces.
- Allows safe passage over pointed objects made from metal or glass.
- Solid rubber tyres rule out tyres going flat.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive – Power (kW)
|17.5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|10800
|Working width (mm)
|900
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1500
|Waste container (l)
|250
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|9
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|800
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|800
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|800
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2082 x 1250 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites