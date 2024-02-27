Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R D Classic
Ride-on vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R Classic with pocket filter, large waste container, robust steel chassis, simple lever operation, hydraulic rear wheel drive and Flexible Footprint System.
The durable industrial sweeper KM 130/300 R Classic is designed for tough applications in construction material, metalworking or foundry companies, as well as other industries with dirty conditions. The reliable ride-on sweeper can be operated easily and comfortably using a lever. The container with the swept material is emptied by a hydraulic high-dump system. The enormous capacity of the container for the swept material is 300 litres, allowing long work intervals. Thanks to the robust steel chassis with various corrosion protection, the machine is optimally equipped for applications in even the harshest conditions. The hydraulic rear wheel drive ensures good and easy manoeuvrability, also in confined spaces. Another feature is the Flexible Footprint system, which guarantees optimal sweeping results on different grounds – and with reduced brush wear. The technical components are easily accessible when it comes to repair or maintenance cases. The standard solid rubber tyres prevent mandatory breaks due to flat tyres and allow sweeping on all types of terrain.
Features and benefits
Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyresGood manoeuvrability and control even in tight spaces. Works even on sharp surfaces without causing tyre punctures. Clear and intuitive layout and robust control elements for easy operation.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motorLarge filter area for dust-free vacuuming. Cleaning by means of vibration motor.
Robust steel chassis with multiple corrosion protectionCan be used under tough working conditions. Durable machine and components.
Easy servicing
- Very simple technology with tried-and-tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric rather than electronic.
- Easy access to all technical components.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Waste can be emptied safely, easily and with no contact.
- Effortless container lift up to 1.52 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive – Power (kW)
|15.8
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|13000
|Working width (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1550
|Waste container (l)
|300
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|10
|Filter area (m²)
|7.8
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|923
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|923
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|923
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2040 x 1330 x 1430
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants