Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp
Fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with robust design for tough applications, e.g. in the building materials and metalworking industries, in foundries or other operations with a high volume of dirt.
The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp with three-wheel rear steering impresses with simple handling. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are picked up safely. The waste container closes automatically during transport. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to unevenness and can be changed quickly without any tools.Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air in areas where a high volume of dust is generated.The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be exchanged without any tools.The basic functions can be operated with a single rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept.
Features and benefits
Battery operation
- Emission-free operation.
- For indoor and outdoor use.
- Low noise level.
Dual scraper
- Highly effective filter cleaning.
- Can be operated at the push of a button.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Very easy operation.
- Short teach-in times.
- Protection against erroneous operation.
Flat pleated filter
- Excellent handling and good accessibility.
- Made of washable polyester.
- Long lifetime.
Flexible Footprint System
- Optimum sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimum adjustment to different floor surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High dump system up to 1.52 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements.
- With second and third side brushes on request.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive
- Low-service required.
- No wear and tear.
- Long service life.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|48 / 10
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|12000
|Working width (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1500
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1800
|Battery voltage (V)
|48
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Waste container (l)
|500
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|8
|Filter area (m²)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1398
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|2690
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1398
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2700 x 1720 x 2197
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports