The KM 70/30 C is the successor to our KSM 690 and is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all its outstanding features. The KM 70/30 C Bp has an electrically driven main sweeper roller, as well as an electrically driven side brush, e.g. for sweeping out corners. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights, can be folded down and offers a high degree of operating comfort. The height of the sweeper roller and side brush can be easily adjusted. The sweeper roller can be quickly adjusted using a handle with six ratchet steps.