Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv
Manual sweeper for convenient cleaning indoors and outdoors. With electrically driven sweeper roller and side brush, as well as a flat pleated filter for user-friendly, low-dust sweeping.
The KM 70/30 C is the successor to our KSM 690 and is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all its outstanding features. The KM 70/30 C Bp has an electrically driven main sweeper roller, as well as an electrically driven side brush, e.g. for sweeping out corners. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights, can be folded down and offers a high degree of operating comfort. The height of the sweeper roller and side brush can be easily adjusted. The sweeper roller can be quickly adjusted using a handle with six ratchet steps.
Features and benefits
Adjustable push handleThree adjustment options for maximum ergonomics. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
EASY Operation operating conceptEasy to use programme selector switch.
Easy to transportFront and rear carrying handles for easy transport and loading into a car
Fine dust suction (Adv version only)
- Electric suction fan for the suction of fine dust from the waste container.
- Can be switched off for sweeping wet floors.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Drive – Power (V/W)
|12 / 195
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2800
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|42 / 30
|Filter area (m²)
|0.61
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|38
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|35
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1240 / 710 / 1150
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
- Flat pleated filter: Paper
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, electric
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Manual filter cleaning
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture