Compact, manoeuvrable and simple to operate: Our battery powered KM 75/40 W Bp push vacuum sweeper impresses when cleaning indoor areas of more than 600 m².

Our KM 75/40 W Bp push vacuum sweeper impresses with its clever equipment concept, its user-friendly operation and excellent cleaning results for indoor areas of more than 600 square metres. This is made possible by the proven overhead sweeping principle with a connectible side brush, sweeping surface adjustment that does not require tools and an exchangeable and adjustable main sweeper roller, which also does not require tools. The effective interaction of powerful dust suction and mechanical cleaning of the polyester flat pleated filter enables virtually dust-free work. Hard floors, for example in warehouses or production buildings, are cleaned quickly, efficiently and with little noise; with the optional carpet sweeping kit, this can also be achieved easily on textile floors. The integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed, the clever EASY Operation operating concept and the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system also ensure that long, fatigue-free cleaning applications are possible. Please note that the battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply for this vacuum sweeper version.

Features and benefits
Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Very easy to service
  • No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V/W) 24 / 400
Max. area performance (m²/h) 3375
Working width (mm) 550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 750
Waste container (l) 40
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 4.5
Filter area (m²) 1.8
Battery runtime (h) max. 2.5
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 78
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 125
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1430 x 780 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Waste container, mobile
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Foldable push handle
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Suction
  • Battery indicator
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
