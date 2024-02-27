Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W Bp Pack

Battery powered KM 75/40 W Bp Pack push vacuum sweeper with convenient traction drive, batteries included as standard and electronically controlled built-in charger.

Indoor areas larger than 600 square metres, for example in production buildings or warehouses, are the perfect application for our compact and very manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W Bp Pack push vacuum sweeper with batteries included as standard and an electronically controlled built-in charger. The overhead sweeping system with connectible side brush, sweeping surface adjustment and a main sweeper roller that can be changed with no tools required guarantees thorough and fast cleaning results on all types of hard floor – and with the optional carpet sweeping kit even on textile floors. Thanks to the effective interaction of powerful dust suction and mechanical filter cleaning, the vacuum sweeper operates virtually without dust and is very quiet. The EASY Operation operating concept, the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system, the integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed and many other sophisticated details ensure maximum user convenience while working and therefore enable long applications without tiring.

Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley handle
Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning
1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
EASY Operation operating concept
Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Very easy to service
  • No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V/W) 24 / 400
Max. area performance (m²/h) 3375
Working width (mm) 550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 750
Waste container (l) 40
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 4.5
Filter area (m²) 1.8
Battery runtime (h) max. 2.5
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 125
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 125
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 134.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1430 x 750 x 1190

Scope of supply

  • Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester
  • Battery and built-in charger included

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Waste container, mobile
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Foldable push handle
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
