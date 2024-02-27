Indoor areas larger than 600 square metres, for example in production buildings or warehouses, are the perfect application for our compact and very manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W Bp Pack push vacuum sweeper with batteries included as standard and an electronically controlled built-in charger. The overhead sweeping system with connectible side brush, sweeping surface adjustment and a main sweeper roller that can be changed with no tools required guarantees thorough and fast cleaning results on all types of hard floor – and with the optional carpet sweeping kit even on textile floors. Thanks to the effective interaction of powerful dust suction and mechanical filter cleaning, the vacuum sweeper operates virtually without dust and is very quiet. The EASY Operation operating concept, the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system, the integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed and many other sophisticated details ensure maximum user convenience while working and therefore enable long applications without tiring.