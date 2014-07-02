TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - Honda motor 6.7 kW - 1 pedal for forward and reverse motion - Small turning circle (3350 mm) - Automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - Automatic motor shutdown when you leave seat Sweeping/vacuuming system: The machine works according to the throw-over principle, i.e. the waste is transported into the dirt container at the back via the sweeper roller.The sweeper roller is floating and automatically adapted to ground unevenness. Both the filter and the main sweeper roller can be exchanged without any tools.The coarse dirt flap allows the pick-up of coarse dirt, such as cans, grit, gravel or wet leaves.The side brush and the sweeper roller are driven hydraulically.A second side brush is available as an option.Dirt container: The two 50-litre dirt containers can be removed at the side Operation: The side brush and the main sweeper roller can be lowered using a switch. Forward and reverse motion are controlled via a single pedal.