Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp

Convenient, highly productive battery-powered KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper with hydraulic high container emptying and zero-emissions operation – perfect for dusty interiors.

Equipped with a floating roller brush for excellent sweeping results, our battery-powered, zero-emissions KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper is the perfect choice for extended cleaning applications, especially in very dusty interior areas. A swivelling side brush prevents damage to the machine and furnishings, and the speed of the side brush can be adapted to the quantity of dust. The tried-and-tested round filter system with six square metres of filter area and automatic cleaning enables dust-free sweeping at all times, even when there is a lot of dust, and the hydraulic high container emptying allows for convenient disposal of the waste collected in the large waste container. All control elements are easy to reach and also very clearly arranged, with the adjustable driver's seat allowing a very good overview. All parts requiring maintenance are easy to access, and the filter and roller brush can also be changed with no tools required. The KM 100/120 R can also be equipped with an optional protective roof or a vacuum holder to suit individual needs. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp: High productivity
High productivity
Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp: Convenient and safe operation
Convenient and safe operation
High level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
  • All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
  • Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V) 24
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 6000
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 7620
Working width (mm) 730
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1270
Battery voltage (V) 24
Waste container (l) 120
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 498
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 500.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1700 x 1195 x 1370

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter
  • Wheels, pneumatic

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Power steering
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, automatically swings out
  • Home Base fastening possibility
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
  • Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.
Accessories
INFORMATION

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