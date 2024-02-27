Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp
Convenient, highly productive battery-powered KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper with hydraulic high container emptying and zero-emissions operation – perfect for dusty interiors.
Equipped with a floating roller brush for excellent sweeping results, our battery-powered, zero-emissions KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper is the perfect choice for extended cleaning applications, especially in very dusty interior areas. A swivelling side brush prevents damage to the machine and furnishings, and the speed of the side brush can be adapted to the quantity of dust. The tried-and-tested round filter system with six square metres of filter area and automatic cleaning enables dust-free sweeping at all times, even when there is a lot of dust, and the hydraulic high container emptying allows for convenient disposal of the waste collected in the large waste container. All control elements are easy to reach and also very clearly arranged, with the adjustable driver's seat allowing a very good overview. All parts requiring maintenance are easy to access, and the filter and roller brush can also be changed with no tools required. The KM 100/120 R can also be equipped with an optional protective roof or a vacuum holder to suit individual needs. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
High productivityExcellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Convenient and safe operationHigh level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemAutomatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
- Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V)
|24
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|7620
|Working width (mm)
|730
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1270
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Waste container (l)
|120
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|498
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|500.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1195 x 1370
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Home Base fastening possibility
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.