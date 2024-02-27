Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp

Very agile, manoeuvrable and compactly constructed: Our KM 90/60 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper impresses with its perfect handling and automatic round filter cleaning system.

Logistics centres, car parks and production halls are the typical areas of use for our battery powered, robust KM 90/60 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush. The manoeuvrable machine masters even tighter spaces, thanks to its outstanding handling, effortlessly high cleaning requirements. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system for dust-free work without loss of suction is particularly helpful in this regard. Carrying further cleaning utensils is uncomplicated with the practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit, while our EASY Operation system makes it very easy to operate the KM 90/60 R Bp.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp: Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
Built to last, high reliability. Safety and manoeuvrability. Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning equipment can be safely fixed and carried on-board.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp: EASY Operation operating concept
EASY Operation operating concept
Logical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Home Base for greater flexibility
  • Different practical connections for other accessories.
  • Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (kW) 1.2
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 5400
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 6900
Working width (mm) 615
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 900
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1150
Battery runtime (h) max. 2.5
Waste container (l) 60
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 4
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 205
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 330
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 206
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 1060 x 1260

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, pneumatically controlled
  • Home Base fastening possibility
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • Logistic Centers
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Warehouses and other indoor applications
  • Hotel complexes
  • Production halls
  • Smaller parks and car parks
Accessories
INFORMATION

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