Dry vacuum cleaners

Dust doesn't stand a chance. Our technically advanced Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners reliably remove loose and dry dirt – making them ideal for use in hotels, offices, retail and for building cleaning. Made from up to 60 percent recycled material, the machines are a sustainable solution for daily cleaning requirements. The compact vacuums impress with their high performance in continuous operation and are perfect for daily maintenance cleaning and daytime cleaning. With a low operating noise of just 52 dB(A), the ultra-quiet machines can also be used in noise-sensitive environments without any problems.